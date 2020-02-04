Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been quite the week for Katie Sowers.

The San Francisco 49ers assistant coach took the field Sunday as the first female and openly gay coach in Super Bowl history. Unfortunately, however, that didn’t come without some backlash.

Sowers faced plenty of criticism since word of her historic feat spread. Some of the harshest comments came after the Niners blew a 10-point lead to the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half, which was riddled by San Fran’s defensive blunders. (Sowers, however, is an offensive coach.)

And less than 12 hours after the heartbreaking loss, Sowers took to Twitter with a message for her fans — and her critics.

“… please as you comment to my players or staff members, remember we are all human. As @TheEllenShow says, Be Kind,” she wrote Monday morning. “This loss has unfortunately reminded me of the hatred in this world.”

I wanted this so bad for my guys… for my dad. Congrats to the @Chiefs … please as you comment to my players or staff members, remember we are all human. As @TheEllenShow says, Be Kind. This loss has unfortunately reminded me of the hatred in this world — Katie Sowers (@KatieSowers) February 3, 2020

Powerful.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images