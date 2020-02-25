Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker will be watching the Celtics play from the sideline once again come Tuesday night.

The Boston Celtics guard has been ruled “out” against the Portland Trail Blazers as he deals with a lingering knee injury, the team announced Monday night.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Portland: Kemba Walker (sore left knee) – OUT

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 25, 2020

This will be the third straight game Walker has missed with the injury since playing in the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 16, though he says the problem “has nothing to do with” the All-Star game itself. Walker had been dealing with knee issues prior to the break as well.

It’s unclear when Walker will return to game action, but Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Sunday Walker’s injury is “getting better day by day.”

Tip-off from Moda Center is slated for 10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images