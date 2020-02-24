The Boston Celtics have been without Kemba Walker for the first two games since returning from the NBA All-Star break Friday, but the guard appears to be improving.

“I think he’s getting better day by day,” head coach Brad Stevens said Sunday, via MassLive’s John Karalis. “He did a lot in the weight room and workout room yesterday and we talked about it a little bit. I don’t know how long it’s going to be but right now we’re really focusing on him feeling great and strengthening it.”

Despite battling knee issues before the break, Walker still chose to play in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. He racked up 23 points, three rebounds and three assists for Team Giannis, but wound up with more knee problems afterward.

Unfortunately, Stevens isn’t sure how long it will take to restrengthen Walker’s knee.

“We need him to feel great and the swelling obviously was something that was new coming out of the break, so we need to make sure he feels great as we head to the stretch run here.”

Walker’s status for Tuesday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers remains unclear, but it sounds like the team will stay cautious with the postseason quickly approaching.

