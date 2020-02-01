Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics must press on without their brightest star.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens revealed Saturday afternoon Kemba Walker will miss at least two games due to left knee soreness, according to The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. Stevens suggests Walker’s injury isn’t too serious, but it’s painful enough to rule him out of Saturday’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers and Monday’s visit to the Atlanta Hawks.

Brad Stevens says Kemba Walker will be out "at minimum" the next two games because his knee soreness flared up on Thursday: "I don't think it's anything we think is a long-, long-term thing by any means. We certainly may have to manage it." — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) February 1, 2020

Walker has played in 42 of Boston’s 47 games this season, and he’s averaging 22 points, 4 rebounds and five assists per contest. He was voted as a starter in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

The Celtics had listed him as questionable Friday on their injury report, and Stevens has confirmed the knee problem will sideline Walker for at least a few days.

Marcus Smart and Brad Wanamaker likely will shoulder the load at point guard in Walker’s absence.

The Celtics versus 76ers game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TD Garden.

