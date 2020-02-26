Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you were holding out hope for good news regarding Kemba Walker on Wednesday, you’ll be sorely disappointed.

The Boston Celtics guard will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Utah Jazz with an ailing left knee, according to the team. Walker has missed the last three games and six of 10 overall.

Robert Williams also will remain out with left hip bone edema.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs Utah: Kemba Walker (sore left knee) – OUT

Rob Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 26, 2020

Walker has received some criticism for playing in the NBA All-Star Game despite his knee injury. And, honestly, the criticism probably warranted. Still, both Walker and the Celtics insist the injury is not a long-term concern.

Boston and Utah are scheduled to tip-off Wednesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images