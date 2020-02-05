Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics have had plenty of experience playing at less than full health this season. They’ll add to that Wednesday night as the Cs host the Orlando Magic at TD Garden.

The Celtics will be without starting point guard Kemba Walker (knee), fellow guard Marcus Smart (quad) and big man Daniel Theis (ankle). Robert Williams (hip) remains out, as well.

The good news for Boston is both swingman Gordon Hayward (calf) and center Enes Kanter (hip) will be available after appearing on Tuesday’s injury report.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Marcus Smart (quad), Daniel Theis (ankle), Kemba Walker (knee) and Rob Williams (hip) are all OUT tonight. Gordon Hayward (calf) and Enes Kanter (hip) are available to play, per Brad Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 5, 2020

This will be the third-straight contest that Walker has missed as he recovers from knee soreness and the second consecutive game without Smart, who is dealing with a quad injury. Theis sprained his ankle during the third quarter of Monday’s win over the Hawks and did not return.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images