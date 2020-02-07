Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s good news and bad news filling the injury report of the Boston Celtics on Friday, prior to the C’s hosting the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden.

The good news? Starting point guard Kemba Walker will return from a three-game absence while Marcus Smart will return from a two-game absence.

The bad? While two stars return, two others will be missed as both Gordon Hayward (sore left foot) and Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) have been ruled out, per the team. Both were listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight against Atlanta: Marcus Smart is AVAILABLE

Kemba Walker is AVAILABLE

Jaylen Brown is OUT

Gordon Hayward is OUT

Daniel Theis is OUT

Robert Williams is OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 7, 2020

Both Daniel Theis (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (hip) also will be out for the injury-laden Celtics. Coach Brad Stevens said Theis could be out until after the All-Star break, while Stevens also gave an update on Williams earlier this week.

The most recent Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Brown twisted his ankle late in Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic, but Stevens did not seem overly concerned about the long-term impact it would have.

The Celtics will host the Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Images