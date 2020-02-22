Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker may have heard the comments from those around Boston correlating his number of minutes in the NBA All-Star Game to the reason he’s out for the Celtics’ first game since the break.

But Walker’s not having it.

“This has nothing to do with the All-Star game, period. So, it is what it is,” Walker said, per MassLive’s Tom Westerholm.

Walker played 29 minutes in the All-Star game Sunday. Immediately following the contest, he said he played through a minutes restriction because he wanted to compete in the highly-competitive contest.

But Walker clarified those comments prior to the Celtics facing Minnesota Friday, saying he simply wasn’t expecting to play as much as he did.

“I kind of said it wrong, actually,” Walker said, per Westerholm. “It wasn’t really a minutes restriction. I didn’t think I would play that much, personally. But yeah, it wasn’t really a minutes restriction.”

While Walker was ruled out of Friday’s contest, the guard isn’t expected to miss extensive time.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images