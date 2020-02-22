Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Perkins has become an outspoken figure in the basketball community and he continued the trend Friday via Twitter.

Perkins was a member of the 2008 Boston Celtics team that won the NBA Finals that season. That same team had the Big Three — Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen. Although the Celtics retired Pierce’s number in 2018 and they’ll honor Garnett similarly during the 2020-21 season, Perkins wondered whether Allen ever will receive that accolade from any of the four NBA teams he represented.

Here’s what Perkins put out as a question to think about regarding Allen’s career:

I’m sitting here thinking and it’s crazy because I don’t know if Ray Allen a Hall Of Famer will ever get his Jersey retired by any franchise he played for!!! I believe this is very interesting topic to discuss… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 21, 2020

Perkins may be on to something with his question.

Celtics general manager and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge this week discussed the possibility of the Celtics raising Allen’s No. 20 to the TD Garden rafters. Ainge noted the way Allen left Boston for the Miami Heat will “impact” whether it happens.

Allen played five seasons in Boston as a member of the Big Three. He averaged 16.7 points per game and was a key figure of the 2008 championship team.

