Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Perkins put on a clinic on the microphone as he helped call Tuesday night’s Boston Celtics-Houston Rockets matchup on NBC Sports Boston.

Perkins, a wordsmith with one-liners, even shared his well-known distaste for former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving.

“You know, when I was playing for the Celtics I never really focused on the crowd or the fans, I was so locked in,” Perkins said. “But now that I’m an analyst and I’m retired, it’s amazing how many Celtics fans there are around the world. Do you hear these chants right now? Let’s go Celtics.

“And Kyrie Irving didn’t want to play for this franchise,” Perkins added. “Every time I think of that guy, I want to throw up.”

.@KendrickPerkins: "Kyrie Irving didn’t want to play for this franchise. Every time I think of that guy, I want to throw up." pic.twitter.com/hlU7djJU7J — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2020

The harsh words for Irving were not the lone time Perkins would share his opinion on the airwaves either as he said the Celtics should keep Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in Boston “for life.”

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images