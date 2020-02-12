Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Boston Celtic Kendrick Perkins doesn’t need to see any more from Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown — in a good way.

During NBC Sports Boston’s pregame show, prior to the Celtics taking on the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, Perkins said he believes the duo has already proved their worth and thus should remain with the franchise “for life.”

“I tweeted this and I meant this — Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum should retire as Celtics. They should be Celtics for life,” Perkins said.

He jokingly added: “Hey Danny (Ainge), I know you hear me, all right?”

Both Tatum and Brown have been playing at an exceptional level this season, perhaps best depicted as they were only the third teammates to win Eastern Conference Player of the Week in consecutive weeks. Tatum, who’s scored 25+ points in five consecutive games, earned the honor most recently.

The Celtics and Rockets will start at 9:30 p.m. ET.

