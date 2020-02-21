It’s been a tough road to recovery for Kevan Miller.

The Bruins defenseman suffered a broken kneecap last year before re-breaking it as he was nearing a return during Boston’s Stanley Cup run. Miller began the 2019-20 season on the shelf but appeared to be making some progress. But a mirage of setbacks has hindered his return.

He began skating on his own in January but still has yet to join the team, and head coach Bruce Cassidy couldn’t give much of a definitive answer as to when he would return to practice.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney offered a bit of an update after the team traded for Ondrej Kase in exchange to send David Backes, a first-round draft pick and Axel Andersson to the Anaheim Ducks.

“As far as Kevan Miller, he continues to progress and increase his volume of skating,” he said, per a team-provided transcript. “Again, we don’t have a timeline. We don’t have a target return to play. We just have the ability at some point in time, when he gets healthy, to integrate him at the right time and the right stage. That was important in this exercise as we went along to give him that opportunity and give us the opportunity should he be able to become healthy.”

It’s certainly encouraging he’s been increasing his skating and Miller would be a nice addition to the blueline if he’s able to return this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images