Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been a whirlwind of a two-day stretch for former Boston Celtic Kevin Garnett.

One day after the Celtics announced they would retire Garnett’s No. 5, the NBA champion was also named a finalist to be inducted with the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class. A visibly emotional Garnett discussed what the honor meant to him on Friday night.

“(The) Hall of Fame is something you don’t really think about, you don’t really dream about, it just happens,” Garnett said, in a video tweeted by the Celtics. “I’m more than honored for this. This is over my head.

“This is one of the more overwhelming situations I’ve ever been in,” Garnett said. “Thank you.”

Kevin Garnett gets emotional after being chosen as a finalist for the @Hoophall 🏀 pic.twitter.com/wfhnkODaBm — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 15, 2020

Garnett won one NBA championship during his six-year stint in Boston. He finished his career a nine-time All-NBA selection, 2004 Most Valuable Player and 2008 Defensive Player of the Year.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images