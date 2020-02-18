Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kevin Garnett years with the Boston Celtics are well-documented. It’s why Garnett’s No. 5 jersey will be retired by the organization next year.

But what if the two parties never came together in the first place?

The 2008 NBA champion and former Celtics forward, Garnett appeared on the recent edition of the “All The Smoke” podcast with former players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson during the NBA All-Star weekend. He opened up about the rival Los Angeles Lakers being his first choice after he felt unappreciated by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Garnett said the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Lakers and Celtics were all possible destinations.

“I’m just being honest with everybody, I wanted to link with Kob (Kobe Bryant),” Garnett told the podcast. “Kob’ and I had a different connect. When Kob’ and Shaq went on their little thing, a lot of people went with Shaq. A lot of people didn’t even (expletive) with Kob’. I’m one of the very few that just stayed with him.

“I was a neutral guy anyway. I show everybody love. But Kob’ respect dogs,” Garnett continued. “Well, I tried to link with him, and I couldn’t get him on the line.”

The fact Garnett couldn’t get in touch with Bryant caused things to change.

“So, I had to make a decision coming down,” Garnett said. “Danny Ainge flew in and he just got right to it, showed the vision.”

“You ever have somebody talk to you and as they’re talking to you, you can see what they’re seeing? That’s how he (Ainge) was painting it. He was a Picasso,” Garnett said. “And this is Danny Ainge’s greatness, him being able to lure you in. His charming (expletive).

“So, I just sat on it and like, ‘No, I’m going to Beantown,'” Garnett said.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Boston Celtics