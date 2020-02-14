Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It didn’t take long for Kevin Pillar to voice his enthusiasm about joining the Boston Red Sox.

The veteran outfielder, who came to an agreement with the Red Sox on a one-year deal Friday morning, took to Twitter later in the evening and shared his elation.

“So excited to officially be a member of the (Red Sox),” Pillar tweeted after being seen in Fort Myers, Fla. by reporters.

So excited to officially be a member of the @RedSox 🔥🙏🏽 — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) February 14, 2020

The 31-year-old Pillar spent the majority of his first six seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays before being traded to the San Francisco Giants early into his seventh year. Pillar will look to help fill the void in the outfield after the trade of right-handed hitter and Gold Glove outfielder Mookie Betts.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images