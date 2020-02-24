Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Kings had some pretty awesome warmup jerseys Sunday night for “Lakers Night.”

The Kings hosted the Edmonton Oilers at Staples Center — just over three hours after the Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics — and the team honored Kobe Bryant prior to puck drop.

LA skated onto the ice for warmups donning Bryant-themed jerseys. Each one either had No. 8 or 24.

They’re pretty awesome. Check them out:

Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with eight others including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in January, will be honored at Staples Center on Monday with a public memorial.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images