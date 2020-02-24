The Los Angeles Kings had some pretty awesome warmup jerseys Sunday night for “Lakers Night.”
The Kings hosted the Edmonton Oilers at Staples Center — just over three hours after the Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics — and the team honored Kobe Bryant prior to puck drop.
LA skated onto the ice for warmups donning Bryant-themed jerseys. Each one either had No. 8 or 24.
They’re pretty awesome. Check them out:
These @Lakers jerseys 😍😍#GoKingsGo 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/SXidqM7t4B
— LA Kings (@LAKings) February 24, 2020
The @LAKings showing that @Lakers love. 💜💛 #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/t8Xv7IaDwG
— NHL (@NHL) February 24, 2020
Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with eight others including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in January, will be honored at Staples Center on Monday with a public memorial.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images