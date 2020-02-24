Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was nearly a month ago when the sports world lost an icon. On Monday, he’ll be honored at the venue where he grew his legend.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash just outside of Los Angeles on Jan. 26. There has been an outpouring of tributes since the accident, and the celebration of their lives will continue with a memorial service at Staples Center. The date of the event (2/24) is only right, as it recognizes the jersey numbers worn by Gianna and her father, respectively.

Here’s how to watch the service online:

When: Monday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images