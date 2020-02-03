Like all Patriots fans, Kyle Van Noy loved Bill Belichick’s flex before Super Bowl LIV.
In case you missed it, Belichick flashed his rings amid a chorus of boos during a pregame ceremony Sunday night. The New England head coach was one of many members of the NFL 100 All-Time Team honored before the Big Game.
Here’s how Van Noy reacted to the awesome moment:
Hell yeahhh Bill B flex on em!!! 😂😂😂😂✌🏽✌🏽
— Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 2, 2020
Belichick was in a far less engaging mood during his awkward interaction with Miami paparazzi over the weekend. That’s to be expected, of course.
Reminder: Van Noy, like Tom Brady, is scheduled to become a free agent March 18.
