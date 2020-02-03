Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Like all Patriots fans, Kyle Van Noy loved Bill Belichick’s flex before Super Bowl LIV.

In case you missed it, Belichick flashed his rings amid a chorus of boos during a pregame ceremony Sunday night. The New England head coach was one of many members of the NFL 100 All-Time Team honored before the Big Game.

Here’s how Van Noy reacted to the awesome moment:

Hell yeahhh Bill B flex on em!!! 😂😂😂😂✌🏽✌🏽 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 2, 2020

Belichick was in a far less engaging mood during his awkward interaction with Miami paparazzi over the weekend. That’s to be expected, of course.

Reminder: Van Noy, like Tom Brady, is scheduled to become a free agent March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images