Like all Patriots fans, Kyle Van Noy loved Bill Belichick’s flex before Super Bowl LIV.

In case you missed it, Belichick flashed his rings amid a chorus of boos during a pregame ceremony Sunday night. The New England head coach was one of many members of the NFL 100 All-Time Team honored before the Big Game.

Here’s how Van Noy reacted to the awesome moment:

Belichick was in a far less engaging mood during his awkward interaction with Miami paparazzi over the weekend. That’s to be expected, of course.

Reminder: Van Noy, like Tom Brady, is scheduled to become a free agent March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images