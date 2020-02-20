Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving’s first season with the Nets surely did not go as Brooklyn had expected.

Nets general manager Sean Marks confirmed Thursday that Irving will undergo arthroscopic surgery and officially ruled him out for the remainder of the season, per multiple reports. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to break the news, noting that it was “likely” Irving would undergo shoulder surgery.

Irving dealt with multiple injuries this season as he missed 26 games because of his shoulder and had not played since Feb. 1 due to his knee.

He played in a career-low 20 games in his first season with the Nets, averaging a career-high 27.4 points per game, per The Athletic’s Clevis Murray. Murray added that Irving will have missed 194 games of a possible 722 in his career.

Nets fans will be looking forward to Irving’s return next season alongside Kevin Durant. Celtics fans, meanwhile, will have to wait another season to see him play Boston for the first time since leaving the franchise in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images