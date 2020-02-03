Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving is back on the sideline.

Only this time, it’s not his shoulder that’s bothering the Brooklyn Nets guard.

Irving exited Saturday’s loss to the Washington Wizards after spraining his right knee while battling Bradley Beal for the ball in the fourth quarter. An MRI conducted Sunday revealed a medial ligament sprain, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

He will be re-evaluated in one week.

Irving has struggled with injury since joining the Nets in the offseason. He missed more than two dozen games earlier this season due to a nagging shoulder injury, so this latest setback certainly isn’t ideal.

