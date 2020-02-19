Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics fans eager for Kyrie Irving’s return to TD Garden shouldn’t hold their breath.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard missed practice Tuesday, and coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed he’ll be out indefinitely after re-aggravating his right shoulder, per ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Kenny Atkinson said he “wouldn’t go there” when asked if there’s a concern Irving will miss the rest of the season. Right now, the plan is that he will see a specialist and go from there. Atkinson said the shoulder has been continuously bothering Irving. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 18, 2020

The same shoulder injury caused Irving to miss 26 games earlier this season, and this news comes after he appeared close to a return from the right knee sprain he endured Feb. 1.

Andrews reported that Irving will see a specialist this week, and that Atkinson “wouldn’t go there” when asked about concerns on whether the six-time All-Star would return at all this season.

In total, Irving has sat out of more games (33) then he’s played in this season (20). Of course, that includes both of Brooklyn’s matchups with Boston this season.

With the Nets traveling to play the Celtics on March 3, Irving’s return to TD Garden likely has been pushed off even further.

The Nets signed Irving to a four-year, $141 million max contract this past summer after his tumultuous final season in Boston. But with all this time sidelined, the point guard missed out on about $375,000 in incentives as of Jan. 3.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images