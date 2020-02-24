LeBron James: presidential candidate?

If you believe Skip Bayless, that proposition might not be nearly as ridiculous as it sounds.

So, during a recent episode of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s “All the Smoke” podcast, then-Los Angeles Laker DeMarcus Cousins said James should run for president. The comment led to an interesting debate between Bayless and Shannon Sharpe during Friday’s “Undisputed” episode, despite James the day prior insisting he’s not interested in life in the Oval Office.

That brings us to Monday, when Bayless, citing a source, “reported” James really is considering running for president.

Check this out:

“I’m close with a guy who is very close to LeBron,” Bayless said. “And this guy spent a lot of time with LeBron over All-Star weekend in Chicago. And, as soon as Shannon and I did this topic on Friday, this guy that I’m close to immediately texted me and he said, ‘No no no no, he (LeBron’s) really considering this, and he was way — and it’s got a lot of ‘Y’s’ on the end of ‘way’ — way before (Cousins) came out with it.

“And, the guy I know said, ‘It’s a plan of his but not yet a goal.’ But he emphasized he’s really — all caps — considering running for president of the United States.”

Make of all that what you will.

Of course, everything Bayless said should be taken with an ocean’s worth of salt.

