Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

From acting to activism to philanthropy, there isn’t much LeBron James hasn’t tried off the court.

But might the Los Angeles Lakers star become President of the United States of America some day?

Apparently, his teammate DeMarcus Cousins believes so. In fact, Cousins says he’s already proposed the idea to the NBA superstar.

“I told him the other day … ‘Bro, you need to run for president!'” Cousins said Wednesday on the “All The Smoke” podcast. “If there’s NBA player (to become president, it’s) LeBron James. I’m definitely (voting for him). And he’s going to do it the right way. I mean, obviously that’s just me and my opinion. He probably feels totally different. But I think he can do it. He has that type of impact, influence, and just being a genuine person.”

James on Thursday confirmed Cousins has asked him to run, but says he’s “not considering it” right now.

“He’s said it a few times as the season’s gone on, but no,” James said, via Sports Illustrated’s Melissa Rohlin.

LeBron James on whether he’d consider running for president pic.twitter.com/HwUS6Mr57e — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) February 20, 2020

Something tells us this won’t be the last time James is asked this question in his lifetime.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images