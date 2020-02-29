The Boston Bruins may finally have an opportunity to create some breathing room between them and the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division Standings.
In the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Lightning announced Saturday that star captain Steven Stamkos now requires surgery to repair a core muscle injury.
The center will undergo the procedure on March 2 and is estimated to be out six to eight weeks. That means Stamkos will miss two matchups against the Bruins on Tuesday, March 3 and Saturday, March 7.
Stamkos was scratched from Tampa’s lineup for Thursday’s game due to a lingering lower-body injury — the same one that caused him to miss three games earlier in February and the third period of the Lightning’s game Tuesday.
The top-line winger isn’t the only player battling injury. with Pat Maroon out on Thursday and defensemen Jan Rutta and Ryan McDonagh a few weeks away from a return.
If the Bruins can capitalize on Tampa’s lack of health, they may be able to create some space for themselves at first-place.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports