Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins may finally have an opportunity to create some breathing room between them and the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division Standings.

In the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Lightning announced Saturday that star captain Steven Stamkos now requires surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

The center will undergo the procedure on March 2 and is estimated to be out six to eight weeks. That means Stamkos will miss two matchups against the Bruins on Tuesday, March 3 and Saturday, March 7.

Stamkos was scratched from Tampa’s lineup for Thursday’s game due to a lingering lower-body injury — the same one that caused him to miss three games earlier in February and the third period of the Lightning’s game Tuesday.

The top-line winger isn’t the only player battling injury. with Pat Maroon out on Thursday and defensemen Jan Rutta and Ryan McDonagh a few weeks away from a return.

If the Bruins can capitalize on Tampa’s lack of health, they may be able to create some space for themselves at first-place.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports