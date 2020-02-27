Kyle Van Noy, like so many around New England, doesn’t want to see Tom Brady leave the Patriots.

Brady, who’s coming off his 20th season in Foxboro, will have the opportunity to see what else is out there next month when the new NFL year opens. It appears the six-time Super Bowl champion is eager to test free agency, too, as he reportedly will enter the open market with the mindset of joining a team other than the Patriots.

Van Noy, however, hopes this isn’t the case.

“I honestly don’t know. I don’t think he knows. I think at the end of the day, he needs to do what’s best for his family and I hope that is to stay with New England,” Van Noy told CBS Sports. “I would love to see him finish his career out in New England. I don’t think anyone’s been able to do that in their entire career at his legend status and I think it would be an honor for the NFL to get that and the fans would appreciate it. I think it would be cool.”

Even if Brady re-ups with the Patriots, there’s no guarantee Van Noy will continue playing alongside the future Hall of Famer. The 28-year-old also is set to officially become a free agent March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images