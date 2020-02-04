Liverpool will rely on its future to meet a present challenge.
The Reds will host Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday at Anfield in an FA Cup fourth-round replay game. Liverpool will field a squad comprised of young players and reserves, as its first team is away on the club’s winter break.
Liverpool and Shrewsbury played to a 2-2 draw on Jan. 26 to set up this replay.
No broadcaster will air Liverpool versus Shrewsbury Town in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:
When: Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Live Stream: ESPN+
Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images