A youthful Liverpool side defeated Shrewsbury Town 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday at Anfield.
Ro-Shaun Williams’ unfortunate 75-minute own-goal for the League One club gave a youthful Reds side the lead in a lively and entertaining contest — and ultimately settled matters on Merseyside.
Shrewsbury had earlier had an effort from Shaun Walley ruled out by VAR after he was deemed to be offside when he nodded in following Caoimhin Kelleher’s initial save from David Edwards.
Nevertheless, Liverpool’s starlets fully embraced their opportunity and duly set up a fifth-round meeting with Chelsea next month at Stamford Bridge.
