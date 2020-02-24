Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could West Ham be getting Liverpool FC at the right time to pull the upset and hand them their first loss in the Premier League this season?

These two teams will face off Monday inside London Stadium as each team trends in the opposite direction. Liverpool has dominated in every which way this season, sitting with 25 wins and one draw, good for a 19-point lead over second place Manchester City. However, this is a unique situation, as Liverpool will be playing its first game since being upset in the UEFA Champions League by Athletico Madrid, 1-0, last Tuesday.

West Ham currently sits in third-to-last place in the Premier League with a 6-14-6 record. Their last win in a Premier League game came all the way back on Jan. 1 against AFC Bournemouth.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool FC vs West Ham online:

When: Monday, Feb. 24, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

