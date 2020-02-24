Liverpool Vs. West Ham United: Score, Highlights of Premier League Game

by on at 6:32PM

Liverpool moved 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings as the club overcame a vigorous challenge to its unbeaten run before earning a 3-2 verdict over West Ham United on Monday.

Liverpool, who extended its Premier League win streak to 18 games, scored a pair of second-half goals in the match to earn the victory.
Sadio Mane netted the game-winner after Mohamed Salah provided the equalizer to overturn the deficit.

Georginio Wijnaldum had given the leaders an early breakthrough at Anfield but Issa Diop brought the score level shortly after and Pablo Fornals put West Ham in front 2-1 nine minutes into the second half.

Click to read more about West Ham vs. Liverpool >>>

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com

© 2020 NESN