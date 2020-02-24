Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool moved 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings as the club overcame a vigorous challenge to its unbeaten run before earning a 3-2 verdict over West Ham United on Monday.

Liverpool, who extended its Premier League win streak to 18 games, scored a pair of second-half goals in the match to earn the victory.

Sadio Mane netted the game-winner after Mohamed Salah provided the equalizer to overturn the deficit.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com