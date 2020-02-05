Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The one writer who left Derek Jeter off of their ballot is still up in the air.

Jeter was a mere one vote shy of becoming the second player in Major League Baseball history to be voted into the Hall of Fame unanimously (Mariano Rivera), but was unable.

The lone writer who failed to cast the vote has remained anonymous throughout the voting process. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed all public ballots Tuesday afternoon, and the jury’s still out on the media member who snubbed Jeter.

For more, check out the “Need to Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports Images