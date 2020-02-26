Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Luis Severino’s season is over before it even started.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Tuesday the pitcher needed Tommy John surgery to fix his elbow, essentially ending his 2020 season and likely forcing him to miss the beginning of 2021.

The right-handed pitcher confirmed the news Tuesday night, via a statement posted by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

“After much consideration, as well as consultation with the Yankees organization, my family, and my representatives, I have elected to adhere to the advice of the medical professionals and undergo surgery to repair my injured elbow,” the statement read.

“I am extremely disappointed that I will not be able to put on a Yankees uniform and compete with my teammates this year, but I promise that I will be working tirelessly during this process to come back stronger than ever to make the greatest fans in baseball proud.

“Thank you to everyone that has reached out during this tough time. My family and I deeply appreciate the kind words and well wishes we have received. Through the long road ahead your continued support means the world to me. I will be back on the mound soon to help bring a championship back to the Bronx!”

Severino appeared in just three regular season games last season, but amassed 19 wins in 2018. However, the Yankees’ rotation now has some holes to fill as Gerrit Cole, J.A. Happ and Masahiro Tanaka are the three sure starters for New York.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports