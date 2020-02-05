Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics will look to push their win streak to five Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Boston will host the Orlando Magic in the teams’ second meeting of the season. The C’s picked up a 109-98 victory at Amway Center on Jan. 24.

The home team will be fairly shorthanded for this matchup, as Kemba Walker (knee), Marcus Smart (quad) and Daniel Theis (ankle) all will be inactive.

Here’s how to watch Magic vs. Celtics online:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images