The Chargers are in need of a new starting quarterback, but luckily for Los Angeles, it will have plenty of options to choose from this offseason.

First and foremost, the Bolts are in a great spot to draft their next franchise QB with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. But if the team instead prefers a veteran presence under center for the next few seasons, the signal-caller market is expected to be fairly robust this spring.

The most noteworthy soon-to-be free agent quarterback, of course, is Tom Brady. Los Angeles reportedly is a “legitimate option” for the six-time Super Bowl champion, and the organization appears to be amenable to one of Brady’s unique requests. However, former NFL defensive lineman Marcellus Wiley believes there’s a better answer to the Chargers’ QB problem than arguably the greatest to ever play the position.

“It’s Cam Newton. You can do more at the position with Cam Newton,” Wiley said Monday on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself.” “If both parties show up as potentially as good as they can be — that means healthy, right minds, body, soul, all in — Cam Newton can do more than Tom Brady at this point. … With the receiving corps we have, with Austin Ekeler and Cam Newton, the way that the game is shifting — ah, man, that would be something special. I want Cam.”

.@MarcellusWiley explains why Cam Newton would be a better fit for the Chargers than Tom Brady "You can do more at the position with Cam Newton." pic.twitter.com/wzDBu4C188 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 10, 2020

Newton, who was limited to just two games in the 2019 season due to a foot injury, has flown under the radar as the start of free agency nears. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is one of football’s most dynamic quarterbacks when healthy, and interested teams might be able to sign him at a bargain price given his recent injury history. Should the Chargers come up short in the Brady sweepstakes, or not enter the frenzy at all, Newton could be worth a look.

It sure looks like Brady will be the first domino to fall next month, so once the 42-year-old makes his decision, Newton’s market likely will become clearer.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images