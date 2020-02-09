It’s not uncommon to see Marcus Smart put his body on the line to make a play for the Celtics. And that trend continued during Boston’s win against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

With his team up 110-107 and 20 seconds left in the game, the feisty guard tried to continue the possession by running toward the stands and went up and over into some fans. And while it was a typical Smart play that fans have been accustomed to seeing, he narrowly avoided what could have been a serious situation.

“It was scary, I’m not gonna lie,” Smart said, via MassLive’s John Karalis. “The kid, I was trying to avoid the kid. He was a cancer patient and looks like he just had surgery on his head. So the last thing I wanted to do was hit him. So that’s kind of why I turned awkwardly. I was trying to maneuver myself away from him. But I’m OK and he’s OK, so everybody’s all right. So that’s good.”

Smart took to Twitter on Sunday to acknowledge the young fan, who he called “one strong kid.”

Look. All y’all on the front row know by now that when I’m in y’all gonna need to put your helmets on and drink your beers fast. In all seriousness glad he’s ok and more happy he’s at the game supporting us! That means a lot! He’s one strong kid! 💪🏾☘️ https://t.co/MsDel81H14 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) February 8, 2020

A Twitter user tweeted a video of Smart also going to check on everyone and gave the young kid his jersey.

Classy move.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images