Danny Ainge said there were no trades to be made, and at least one member of the Boston Celtics is perfectly content with that.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart met with the media on Friday morning and depicted he was fine with the team standing pat prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

“We like our team,” Smart said, per The Athletic’s Jay King. “We like the team we have and we like (our chances) against anybody in the league right now.”

Marcus Smart on the trade deadline: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 7, 2020

Smart will return from a two-game absence as the Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

