Marcus Smart did all the Marcus Smart things Sunday afternoon.

Per usual, that meant Smart did some great things on the court, along with some things that make you shake your head.

The good: The Celtics guard made a key defensive play to seal Boston’s impressive victory over the Thunder. The bad/funny/eye roll-inducing: Smart and Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder combined for perhaps the floppiest play in NBA history.

Take a look:

File that under “winning plays,” we guess?

Smart and the Celtics will return to the court Tuesday night when they visit James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images