Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“No days off!”

“Do your job.”

“We’re onto Cincinnati.”

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has made a handful of slogans what they are today during his 20 years with the NFL franchise.

Now, former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett is using Belichick to create a mantra of his own.

“Anytime I have to make a business decision I ask myself ‘What would Bill Belichick do?,'” Bennett tweeted Wednesday.

Anytime I have to make a business decision I ask myself “What would Bill Belichick do?” — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 19, 2020

Bennett is likely referring to his business decisions as a children’s author.

The now 32-year-old Bennett played 16 games with the Patriots in 2016 and another two during the 2017 season. He finished his Patriots tenure with 61 receptions for 754 yards and seven touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images