The pride of North Attleboro, Mass. officially is a Super Bowl champion.

Kansas City fullback Anthony Sherman was in full celebration mode after his Chiefs won the franchise’s first NFL championship in 50 years after a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Sherman quite literally sprung the Chiefs to the victory with a lead block that propelled running back Damien Williams to a fourth-quarter touchdown. Williams’ 38-yard run up the sideline gave the Chiefs a 31-20 advantage with 1:12 left in the contest, ultimately putting the game away.

Sherman told reporters what was going through his mind after the block.

“I get jacked up like I scored the touchdown. You kidding me?,” Sherman said with a smile. “As a fullback, and being able to make a block like that and for him to score, and essentially seal the Super Bowl, I don’t think I can dream up a better scenario for myself.”

With Sherman leading the way and Williams running hard all night, Kansas City rushed for 129 yards in the contest. They tallied 4.4 yards per carry while totaling 397 yards of offense with quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes steering the ship.

“I mean, we started every camp practice with team run — nine on seven,” Sherman said. “That sets the tempo right there for how the season is going to go. Obviously, when you have Pat (Mahomes), and that said, we don’t need to run that ball that much.

“But, the best feeling is when you can run the ball, when they know you’re going to run the ball. And you impose your will on that team, and come out on top,” Sherman said.

The Chiefs overcame a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit with just over eight minutes left in the contest. Mahomes engineered three drives which resulted in three consecutive touchdowns.

Sherman said he had no doubt the Chiefs would be able to overcome the deficit, especially after having won consecutive playoff games in comeback fashion leading up to Sunday’s game.

“You know it’s possible cause you have that explosion. Anything is possible with him,” Sherman said of the Mahomes-led offense.

It capped an incredible season for the 31-year-old Sherman, who grew up down the road from Gillette Stadium.

A nine-year NFL veteran, who’s spent the last seven years in Kansas City, Sherman was named to his first Pro Bowl following the 2018-19 season before winning his first Super Bowl Sunday.

“We started this back in August,” Sherman said. “The way we practice in camp is tough, and hard. And the reason coach (Andy) Reid does that is so he knows the kind of guys he has here, in this moment, right now. And their mindset, their attitude and the way they’re going to finish.”

Sherman clearly has the mind, and heart, of a champion.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images