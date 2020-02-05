Matt Grzelcyk played one of his finest periods in recent memory Tuesday.
The Boston Bruins defensemen was on the ice for 6:53 in the first period and made the most of his time. Head coach Bruce Cassidy moved Grzelcyk back to the left side and it clearly paid off early as the 26-year-old played a major role in holding the Vancouver Canucks goal-less after twenty minutes.
For more on his performance, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images