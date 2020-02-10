Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 68th Men’s Beanpot is set as the Boston University Terriers will try to end the Northeastern Huskies’ vision of a three-peat.

Northeastern defeated the Harvard Crimson 3-1 in the semifinal, while the Terriers shut out the BC Eagles to make back-to-back appearances in the final.

The Huskies won the last two Beanpot championships, while the Terriers look for their first since 2015.

Here’s a preview for NU vs. BU:

Northeastern (15-8-2) vs. Boston University (10-9-7)

How to watch: NESN

BEANPOT RECORDS

Boston University: 91-44 record with 30 championships.

Northeastern University: 44-91 with six championships.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

Northeastern has won three of its last five Beanpot meetings against BU, including a final win in 2018.

2013 Semifinal: Northeastern 3, BU 2

2015 Final: BU 4, Northeastern 3 (OT)

2016 Semifinal: BU 3, Northeastern 1

2018 Final: Northeastern 5, BU 2

2019 Semifinal: Northeastern 2, BU 1

2019-20 SEASON

Northeastern won four of its last six games coming into the Beanpot semifinal, but lost its next game 4-2 against Maine. The Huskies now have lost three of their last five. They’ve also lost to BU earlier this season in a 6-3 defeat Dec. 7.

BU technically hasn’t won a game since Jan. 31 given its win over BC was strictly for Beanpot purposes after either team was unable to score in the five-minute overtime period, per NCAA rules. The Terriers most recently lost to Merrimack 5-1 on Feb. 7, but have been able to score 16 goals in their last five games, including five against BC’s goalie Spencer Knight, who toted a 1.95 GAA in the semifinal.

KEY PLAYERS

Patrick Harper, Terriers forward

Harper had a three-point game against the Eagles, including the game-tying tally in the third period. He’s second on the team with 31 points, just one behind defenseman David Farrance, who also had a three-point night against BC.

Zach Solow, Huskies forward

Solow has scored in his last three games and has the second-most points for Northeastern with 27, just two behind Tyler Madden. He and David Farrance connected twice with one another in BU’s semifinal win to form a pretty strong duo.

PREDICTION

BU wins 4-3.