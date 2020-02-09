Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maybe we should temper our expectations about Tom Brady joining America’s Team.

Michael Irvin fueled speculation about the possible pairing during a recent radio interview. The Hall of Fame wide receiver was asked about the Cowboys potentially making a run at Brady this offseason, and Irvin revealed he’d spoken with “very significant people” who were “leaning in that same direction.”

Well, it turns out this might have been nothing more than chatter, as Irvin on Sunday effectively walked back the Brady-to-Dallas remark.

“I never said Jerry (Jones) or anyone in the organization said this to me,” Irvin tweeted. “It was NOT anyone with the (Cowboys).”

There’s a chance Irvin discussed the matter with some well-informed people, but they might have just been speculating about Brady’s next step like the rest of the sports world. He’s hardly the only pundit to vocalize this hypothetical, as both Colin Cowherd and Mike Greenberg view Dallas as a good fit for Brady (and the league) as well.

But while you can make somewhat of a case for why the Cowboys should pursue Brady, one has to imagine the more likely scenario is the franchise moving forward with Dak Prescott under center.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images