While the likelihood of it actually happening appears slim, the idea of Tom Brady taking his talents to Dallas is intriguing, to say the least.

The Cowboys aren’t among the league’s most quarterback-needy teams, but they do find themselves in a bit of a QB conundrum. Dak Prescott seems to be the answer moving forward, but Jerry Jones and Co. need to figure out how they’re going to keep the 26-year-old under team control. One has to imagine the negotiations will result in the Prescott receiving the franchise tag, but stranger things have happened, and there’s always a chance things get messy.

Let’s say such a situation arises, and Dallas has decided to move on Prescott. Mike Florio on Friday laid out how the Cowboys should pitch arguably the greatest signal-caller of all time.

“I am fascinated by the possibility of Jerry Jones saying to Dak Prescott, ‘Look, we’ve tried to sign you to a long-term contract. We have offered you umpteen different structures and figures and you continue to say no. So, I want to win a Super Bowl and I want to do it with Tom Brady,'” Florio said on NBC Sports. “‘Tom, we can give you an offensive line unlike any you’ve ever had, a running back unlike you’ve ever had, receivers far better than this revolving door of mediocrity that you’re dealing with in New England. We got a new coach who’s trying to prove himself again — Mike McCarthy — and he’s won a Super Bowl. We will pay you a ton of money and you will be the quarterback of America’s Team. You will become America’s quarterback. We will talk to Roger Staubach about getting you No. 12. He will say it’s OK and we will go and get it done in the worst division in football.’

“See, you go to the AFC West, you gotta deal with Patrick Mahomes, you gotta play in Denver, where Tom Brady has a losing record. You go to the NFC West. you gotta deal with the Rams and the Seahawks and the Cardinals, who are on the upswing. You go to the NFC East, you got a bunch of crap teams. You’re gonna be just like Tom Brady with the Patriots in the AFC East: run roughshod over the division, get the No. 1 seed, force the road to the Super Bowl to come through AT&T Stadium and the Cowboys get to the Super Bowl. Tom gets No. 7 and he walks off into the sunset. Jerry Jones can say, ‘Mission accomplished. I finally have a Super Bowl win with a team that I built.'”

It feels safe to say Brady and Jones raising a Lombardi Trophy together is all non-Cowboys fans’ biggest nightmare.

Whether Dallas is involved remains to be seen, but Brady will have a chance to start meeting with teams in just a few weeks. And until TB12 signs the dotted line, expect the hypotheticals to keep pouring out.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images