Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Will Rafael Devers lead Major League Baseball’s hit parade in 2020?

DraftKings Sportsbook set the Boston Red Sox third baseman’s odds of leading MLB in hits this season at +1300 on Wednesday. Devers’ lines for most hits are fourth-best, trailing only the Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve, Colorado Rockies’ Nolan Arenado and the Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield, all of whom have +1200 odds of setting the pace.

Jose Altuve is the favorite to lead the league in hits. pic.twitter.com/SzVVieN9vo — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 26, 2020

Merrifield topped the majors in hits in 2019 with 206.

Devers racked up 201 in his breakout campaign, and ended the season in 12th place in the American League MVP voting. He also led MLB with 359 total bases, so it’s reasonable to expect the 23-year-old to amass another impressive hit total in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images