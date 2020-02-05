Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Breaking news has altered the Major League Baseball betting landscape.

The reported three-team trade, in which Mookie Betts and David Price head to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Alex Verdugo and Brusdar Graterol go to the Boston Red Sox, had a dramatic impact on 2020 World Series futures. DraftKings Sportsbook cut the Dodgers’ World Series lines from +500 to +400 and lengthened the Red Sox’s World Series odds from +2200 to +3300.

After Mookie Betts and David Price was traded to the Dodgers, MLB futures quickly shifted. Full List 👉 https://t.co/sxASz21axo#MakeItReign pic.twitter.com/b9CGvKFr8s — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 5, 2020

This shift in World Series and A.L. East betting lines makes sense, as the Dodgers are set to acquire potential MVP and Cy Young candidates in Betts and Price, respectively, while the Red Sox roster and starting rotation likely will suffer without them in the short term.

