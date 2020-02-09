Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been a crazy five days, but we appear to have a bit of clarity.

The Red Sox and Dodgers on Tuesday agreed to a blockbuster three-team deal involving the Minnesota Twins that would send Mookie Betts and David Price to LA, Alex Verdugo and Brusdar Graterol to Boston and Kenta Maeda to the Twins. But things hit a standstill over Graterol’s medical history and Boston reportedly wanted a prospect added to the deal before Minnesota pulled out.

It all came to a halt Sunday, though, as LA and Boston reportedly agreed on a trade that still sends Betts and Price to the Dodgers. Verdugo indeed will head to the Red Sox, as will shortstop Jeter Downs and catching prospect Connor Wong.

Here’s what the Red Sox-Dodgers trade package includes, according to The Athletic’s Chad Jennings and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier:

TO DODGERS

— Mookie Betts, OF

— David Price, LHP

— Cash ($48 million) to “pay half of the remaining $96 million remaining on Price’s salary.”

According to Speier, Major League Baseball will need to approve the money transfer request.

TO RED SOX

— Alex Verdugo, OF

— Jeter Downs, SS

— Connor Wong, C

The Twins and Dodgers reportedly worked out their own deal with Graterol now en route to LA instead of Boston. Minnesota will receive Maeda, $10 million and a “low-level minor leaguer,” per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images