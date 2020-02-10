The Mookie Betts trade seemingly has found its final destination, but that doesn’t come without a few more speed bumps for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After almost a week of limbo between the Boston Red Sox and Dodgers, it was reported Sunday night that a new, revised deal was struck and looks like it will be completed. But with that deal finally finding an end five days later, another trade the Dodgers hoped to make now seems off the table.

The Dodgers reportedly had a deal set with the Los Angeles Angels where they would send outfielder Joc Pederson and pitcher Ross Stripling to the Halos for infielder Luis Rengifo while also swapping lower-level prospects. Now, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the deal is off for the time being.

More on #Angels–#Dodgers, from sources: LAA’s Moreno grew impatient, pulled deal. Might have revived, but LAD saw it as unneccesary after other two trades changed. Outside chance gets revisited. Per @billplunkettoc, LAD needs to drop two from 40-man before trades become official. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 10, 2020

As Rosenthal noted Monday, Angels owner Arte Moreno reportedly had become impatient waiting for the Dodgers to complete their deal with the Red Sox (and Minnesota Twins). According to a separate story from The Athletic, Moreno pulled the deal even before the Dodgers and Red Sox completed their reported blockbuster.

The Dodgers presumably will be looking for other options to shed two players with Pederson still being the odd man out in Los Angeles’ outfield. Pederson swatted 36 home runs and totaled 74 RBIs with an .876 OPS for the Dodgers in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images