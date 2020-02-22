Daniel Bard’s attempted comeback reportedly will start this spring.

Bard and the Colorado Rockies reportedly agreed to a one-year minor league deal, according to The Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders. He also received a major-league invite to spring training.

Bard spent five seasons with the Boston Red Sox and was the team’s best relief pitcher in 2010 with a 1.93 ERA spanning 74 2/3 innings. But the right-hander became a starter in 2012 and never really found his groove, mainly struggling with control. Bard then spent 2014-2017 bouncing around five different minor league teams. He has not appeared in the majors since 2013.

The 34-year-old retired in 2018, but will try baseball once again this year.

During is time in Boston, Bard posted a 3.67 ERA with 252 strikeouts.

