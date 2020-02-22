Daniel Bard’s attempted comeback reportedly will start this spring.
Bard and the Colorado Rockies reportedly agreed to a one-year minor league deal, according to The Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders. He also received a major-league invite to spring training.
#Rockies have signed RHP Daniel Bard to a minor-league deal. The former #Redsox reliever is trying to make a comeback after being out of baseball. The Rockies recently attended his tryout. He'll be in big-league camp beginning today.
— Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) February 21, 2020
Bard spent five seasons with the Boston Red Sox and was the team’s best relief pitcher in 2010 with a 1.93 ERA spanning 74 2/3 innings. But the right-hander became a starter in 2012 and never really found his groove, mainly struggling with control. Bard then spent 2014-2017 bouncing around five different minor league teams. He has not appeared in the majors since 2013.
The 34-year-old retired in 2018, but will try baseball once again this year.
During is time in Boston, Bard posted a 3.67 ERA with 252 strikeouts.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images