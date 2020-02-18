Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt reportedly has found a new home for the 2020 season.

The utility player, who spent the last seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox, agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Free-agent infielder Brock Holt in agreement with #Brewers, pending physical, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 18, 2020

Holt did a lot of work in the Boston community, specifically with the Jimmy Fund. He became a fan-favorite over the years, and helped J.D. Martinez celebrate each home run by waiting for him at the end of the dugout before embracing with a jumping hug.

The 31-year-old batted .297 with three home runs and 31 RBIs in 87 games with Boston in 2019.

Milwaukee visits the Red Sox on June 5.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK