The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham reported Friday, citing a major league source, the Red Sox are planning to name bench coach Ron Roenicke as their new manager once Major League Baseball concludes its investigation into allegations of sign-stealing during the 2018 season.

USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale also reported Roenicke’s expected promotion Friday, citing a high-ranking baseball official with direct knowledge of the deal, but a Red Sox spokesperson told MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo the managerial search is not yet completed.

Whatever the case, a new name emerged in the conversation Friday, as multiple reports indicate former Toronto Blue Jays skipper John Gibbons interviewed for Boston’s managerial opening earlier this week.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was the first to report the news, which was confirmed by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and WEEI’s Rob Bradford. According to Bradford, none of the candidates for the job have been informed of any decisions by the team.

Gibbons, whose mother hails from Gloucester, Mass., spent parts of five seasons managing the Blue Jays from 2004 to 2008. He then spent time in the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres organizations before returning to Toronto for a second stint with the Blue Jays that lasted six seasons (2013-18).

Gibbons, 57, owns a 793-789 career record as a big league manager. He guided the Blue Jays to playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016.

The Red Sox are looking for a new manager after mutually parting ways with Alex Cora last month. Cora, who managed Boston the past two seasons and won a World Series title in 2018, was mentioned several times in MLB’s ruling on the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal and could face discipline from the league once it concludes its ongoing investigation into the sign-stealing accusations made against the Red Sox.

Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles, Arizona Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta and Oakland Athletics quality control coach Mark Kotsay reportedly have interviewed for Boston’s vacant managerial job in addition to Roenicke and Gibbons, although it’s since been reported that Kotsay, who played for the Red Sox in 2008 and 2009, no longer is in the running for the gig.

