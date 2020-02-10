Major League Baseball could make some major changes come the 2022 season.

MLB appears to be considering moving from five to seven playoff teams for both the American and National League starting in the 2022 season, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman. But there is more to these possible changes.

“In this concept, the team with the best record in each league would receive a bye to avoid the wild-card round and go directly to the Division Series,” Sherman wrote. “The two other division winners and the wild card with the next best record would each host all three games in a best-of-three wild-card round. So the bottom three wild cards would have no first-round home games.

“The division winner with the second-best record in a league would then get the first pick of its opponent from those lower three wild cards, then the other division winner would pick, leaving the last two wild cards to play each other.”

While no decision is final as of yet, the current collective bargaining agreement expires after next season. And a change like this would give the best players in the league a better chance of playing on a bigger stage.

Sounds like a win-win to us.

